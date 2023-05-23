Frances Mae Cunningham, 76, died Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Frances Mae Cunningham, 76, died Thursday, May 18, 2023.
A daughter of the late the late Johnny Buddy Nelson and Fannie McGriff Nelson, she was born Jan. 15, 1947, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Bright Light Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Thursday, May 25, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include sons, Leonard Cunningham, Bobby Lewis Cunningham; daughters, Betty Ann Nelson, Janet Cunningham, Takisha Cunningham, Jessica Rena Cunningham; brothers, John Dee Nelson, Ricky Nelson; sisters, Betty Montgomery, Mattie Nelson, Christine Nelson, Earlene Stevens, Eva Nelson.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.