Lancaster County Public Safety Communications will begin accepting text-to-911 service for all in its area on Thursday, June 1.
Mobile phone users can send a text of up to 140 characters to 911 in case of an emergency. All phone carriers have been tested and are able to use this feature. This includes Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, among others,
Text-to-911 should only be used in an actual emergency when placing a call is not possible. For instance, if the caller is deaf, hard-of-hearing, speech-impaired, or when speaking out loud would place the caller in danger.
Robert Purser, director of Lancaster County Public Safety Communications, hopes this new software will make it easier for those in Lancaster County to reach 911.
“Voice calls are still the best and fastest way to get assistance from 911,” Purser said. “However, this gives us another resource we didn’t have before to better serve the citizens of Lancaster County. Call if you can; text if you can’t.”
If there is an emergency and you are unable to make a call, it is important to remember the following steps:
• In the first text message, send your location and the type of emergency.
• Text in simple words – send a short text message in English without abbreviations or slang terms.
• Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 call taker.
Don’t abuse 911. The text-to-911 service is only for emergencies. It is a crime to text or call 911 with a false report. Prank texters can be located.
A text or data plan is required to place a text-to-911. As with all text messages, messaging 911 may take longer to receive, may get out of order, or may not be received at all. If you do not receive a response from 911, try to contact emergency services by calling 911 and speaking with someone directly.
Photos and videos cannot be sent to 911 through text at this time, and messages cannot include more than one person. Messages sent to a group that includes 911 will not be received.
Voice calls to 911 are still the best and fastest way to contact 911. The text-to-911 service is not available everywhere in South Carolina or in the United States.