Lancaster County Public Safety Communications will begin accepting text-to-911 service for all in its area on Thursday, June 1.

Mobile phone users can send a text of up to 140 characters to 911 in case of an emergency. All phone carriers have been tested and are able to use this feature. This includes Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile, among others,

