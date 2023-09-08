Stephany Snowden has been named Lancaster County’s new deputy administrator.
With an extensive background in communications and city administration, Snowden brings a fresh, new perspective to the position. Snowden previously worked for the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Richland County Government, as well as the City of Lake City and Lexington County.
While in Richland County, she served as the Richland County Sheriff’s Office major and, most recently, deputy chief. Prior to those positions, she was the public information officer for Richland County government. During that time, Snowden was responsible for executing a countywide media and crisis management training program and for the implementation of Richland County government discount prescription cards, which saved residents $500,000 over a five-year period.
While working as the City of Lake City Administrator, she secured more than $15 million in state and federal funding for city water, sewer, and community recreation. She was the architect of Lexington County’s five-year consolidated plan, achieved Broadband Connected Nation status for the County, and was the winner of the Audrey Nelson National Community Development Award.
Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall said he is excited to welcome Snowden as the new deputy administrator.
“She has an outstanding background in communications and public safety, plus experience in working with elected officials having served as a City Administrator,” Marstall said. “I look forward to the many contributions she will make to Lancaster County, as she leads the implementation of our new Strategic Plan and raises the bar for our high-performance organization focus.”
The county is now preparing for the construction of a new, innovative airport terminal and a much more spacious detention center. A new regional park is also in the development stages, which will span more than 80 acres, offering a multitude of new activities for Lancaster County residents.
Snowden said she can’t wait to get started working on these projects for Lancaster County.
“There is something special about the people of Lancaster County,” she said. “I am beyond excited about rolling up my sleeves and learning how I may best serve the citizens and employees of our county and work pro-actively with the administrator, our elected officials, and council.”
Snowden began working with Lancaster County on Tuesday, Sept. 5.