Timothy Scott Barbee, 51, died Thursday, April 6, 2023.
A son of Yvonne Cornelius Campbell and the late Johnny Campbell, he was born July 21, 1971. in Cabarrus County, N.C.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Timothy Scott Barbee, 51, died Thursday, April 6, 2023.
A son of Yvonne Cornelius Campbell and the late Johnny Campbell, he was born July 21, 1971. in Cabarrus County, N.C.
His funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Crawford Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen will officiate.
Viewing is 1-5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the funeral home.
Survivors include his mother of Waxhaw, N.C.; brothers Matthew Foster of Statesville, N.C., Michael Barbee of Concord, N.C., Calvin Campbell of Waxhaw; and sisters, Tiffany Campbell and Teresa Mungo both of Waxhaw.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge. Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.