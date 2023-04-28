This past Saturday, April 22, Lancaster Promise Neighborhood service provider Call Me Beauty mentoring program hosted a truly empowering event that left attendees feeling inspired and self-confident. The event centered around the themes of self-love, rejection, healthy and unhealthy relationships.
Charquisha McGriff, the nonprofit’s founder, gave a testimony about how she suffered from depression when the father of her 9-month-old child died of violence. Her fight to regain self-love, self-worth and self-esteem led to the birth of the mentoring program, Call Me Beauty.
“We all will continue to have to check ourselves because life will keep on life-ing, we just have to keep going and learn from each other,” she said.
Through a series of interactive workbook lessons and powerful discussions, attendees were able to learn valuable lessons about themselves and how to navigate their relationships with others.
One of the most important takeaways from the event was the importance of self-love and being able to identify toxic traits before developing any relationship.
We live in a society that often promotes the idea of perfectionism, driven by social media, and it can be easy to be hard on ourselves when we fall short of these unrealistic expectations.
However, this experience taught us that we must learn to love ourselves for who we are — flaws and all. When we accept, know who we are and love ourselves, we become more confident and more able to handle rejection and difficult relationships.
Saturday’s session highlighted the importance of healthy relationships. We learned that a healthy relationship is built on trust, respect and communication.
We must learn to set healthy boundaries in our relationships and be willing to let go of toxic people who do not serve our best interests. And being OK with not always being invited to the party; there may have been a good reason that protected you from an unsafe environment.
We also learned that rejection is a natural part of life, and it is important to learn how to handle rejection in a health way. As well as not be afraid to get back in the boxing ring of life, because in the ring is where we learn, grow, get back up and continue to evolve.
The Call Me Beauty mentoring program plays a pivotal role and is needed in our community. The program has been empowering young girls from ages 5 through 18 in our community since June 2015. It is now serving students at A.R. Rucker Middle School through a Middle School 101 — Call Me Beauty course. It is also hosting monthly Saturday events for all middle-school-age girls in the Lancaster community, helping them to build self-esteem and confidence.
It impacted me to hear our young girls share their own experiences and give healthy advice to peers on how to cultivate healthy relationships and love.
Call Me Beauty’s Saturday session was a reminder of the power of mentors in our community that can transform a generation through the importance of self-love and healthy relationships.
I commend the Call Me Beauty mentoring program as a service provider of Lancaster Promise Neighborhood in doing “Whatever It Takes” in organizing such an inspiring and uplifting event that will set the community we serve up for success.
We all learned valuable lessons that we can take with us and apply to our own lives, and we look forward to more from Call Me Beauty in the upcoming school year.
Call Me Beauty will showcase all of its accomplishments this year at the Self-Love and My Life Dinner at 4 p.m. May 20 at Exclusive Affairs, 915 University, Lancaster. You can RSVP by emailing CALLMEBEAUTYMENTORING@gmail.com by May 10. For more information and to register, visit www.callmebeautymentoring.com.
Ebony Mitchell is marketing and communications coordinator for Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.