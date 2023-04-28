This past Saturday, April 22, Lancaster Promise Neighborhood service provider Call Me Beauty mentoring program hosted a truly empowering event that left attendees feeling inspired and self-confident. The event centered around the themes of self-love, rejection, healthy and unhealthy relationships.

Charquisha McGriff, the nonprofit’s founder, gave a testimony about how she suffered from depression when the father of her 9-month-old child died of violence. Her fight to regain self-love, self-worth and self-esteem led to the birth of the mentoring program, Call Me Beauty.

Ebony Mitchell is marketing and communications coordinator for Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.

Trending Videos