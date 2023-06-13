In the Limited Late Model main event Saturday, June 10, Timbo Mangum finally got the bad luck monkey off his back as he dominated the race on the way to picking up the win at Lancaster Motor Speedway.
Top 5: Mangum, Mark Greene, Isaiah Parker, Travis Steele and Jason Burroughs
Mangum took another win in the Renegade main event, but a hard-charging Brandy Baker mad it interesting on the last lap, as he tried to make a move on the leader, but Mangum proved to be too tough to beat.
Top 5: Mangum, Baker, Jason Gulledge, James Marion and Andrew Winderl
In the Pure Stock main event Joseph McWatters, Tyler Parker and Chris Almond battled it out for the win. McWatters had full control of the lead, but a late race restart saw Almond make it interesting.
Almond dove below McWatters and Parker, making it three wide for the lead as they roared down the front straightaway. All three drivers made contact with each other. McWatters came out of turn two with the lead and went on to take his first career win.
Top 5: McWatters, Parker, Almond, Colby Waits and Dean Davis
In the night’s main event, the SEHA Tour Race came into the Big Half-Mile, and it was quite a show until Kayden Presnell figured out the dirt oval and pulled away from the rest of the field to take the win.
Top 5: Presnell, Jonathan Surratt, Seth Smith, Scott Cloninger and Trey Chapman
The Vintage main event was a very interesting race, as Chris Fincher broke while leading and then Shaun Mangum developed problems on the last lap, allowing Dedrick Brown to take over the lead for his first win on the year.
Top 5: Brown, Robert Bennett, Mangum, Elias Grant and Chris Fincher
In the Thunder Bomber main event, Shane Vaughn cruised to victory lane over the rest of the field.
Top 5: Vaughn, Dwayne Ray, Dylan Montgomery, Brook Beckham and Isaac Thomas
The Crate Sportsman main event was the Kade Langley vs Jacob Catoe show for most of the race, as Langley pressured Catoe for the lead, lap after lap. Langley finally passed Catoe toward the end of the race to pick up the win.
Top 5: Langley, Jacob Catoe, Benji Knight, Michael Chaney and Jimbo Baker