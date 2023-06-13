LANSPTS-06-14-23 RACING Joseph McWatters

Joseph McWatters picked up his first career win in the Pure Stock main event at Lancaster Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 10.

 Marty Hinson

In the Limited Late Model main event Saturday, June 10, Timbo Mangum finally got the bad luck monkey off his back as he dominated the race on the way to picking up the win at Lancaster Motor Speedway.

Top 5: Mangum, Mark Greene, Isaiah Parker, Travis Steele and Jason Burroughs