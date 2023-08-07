The city of Lancaster’s event planning department is looking for community input on new Christmas decor for the upcoming holidays.
With approval, the $38,000 upgrade could help bring more holiday cheer to residents all over the city.
The event planning department is requesting four large red ornaments with the city logo (42-inch circumference), fairy light arches for Red Rose Park, a waterloo arch, string lights and bows connected to Main Street streetlights and ball lights to hang in Main Street trees.
The four fairy light arches would cost $5,560, the waterloo arch costs $4,100, the ball lights for 35 trees cost $4,585, the lights on streetlight poles cost $7,500 (for 35), the four large red ornaments cost $6,439, and the string lights to connect streetlights cost $3,700 for 3,500 feet.
The installation and removal would cost $6,000, which brings the total to $37,884. The cost estimate is a combination of costs from Universal Concepts and Mosca Designs, according to the documents presented by Lisa Roddey.
“As most of you know, most of the decorations have been there a long time and some of them are old and beyond repair as you’ve seen, and we tried some reworking on few of them last year,” Roddey said.
She said the proposal was an effort to spruce up downtown Lancaster and make it more interesting and inviting to the public.
“We want to make Lancaster a destination and home for Christmas,” Roddey said. “We’re going to do the tree lighting earlier this year, so we have Christmas lights earlier. It just gives our downtown businesses more of an opportunity to have a flood of traffic.”
See Lancaster SC posted the photo design mock-ups on its Facebook page Monday, Aug. 7, and quickly gathered over 600 likes, 26 shares and 280 comments supporting the holiday decor upgrade.
