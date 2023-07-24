LANSPTS-07-26-23 FISH HABITAT

A barge carries heavy equipment and concrete as part of a project underway to improve fish habitat in Lake Wateree.

A major project by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources and Duke Energy will improve fish habitat and help anglers catch more prized game species on Lake Wateree.

As Duke Energy works to upgrade a section of the Wateree Hydroelectric Facility Spillway, 5,200 tons of concrete and other construction materials removed from the spillway will be used to create four new artificial fish attractor sites throughout the lake at the direction of SCDNR fisheries biologists. Two existing fish attractor sites will also be upgraded.