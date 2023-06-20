CLEVELAND, Tenn. — With great sadness, we announce the passing of Florence Cranney, who passed away on June 18, 2023, in her home in Cleveland, Tenn., surrounded by her loving family.
Born on March 2, 1959, in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Florence was one of 13 children born to Blanche and Gustave Boutilier. At age 7, Florence was adopted by Norman and Kathleen Gracie, of Prospect, Conn. She was a remarkable sister, daughter, wife, mother and friend, who lived her life as a testament of resilience, strength and devotion.
Florence had a passionate involvement with the Catholic Church, attending Mass regularly and spent years actively volunteering, not only for events, but also as a catechist. Florence was also an active supporter of SC Citizens for Life, an organization committed to protecting the sanctity of life at all stages. She championed the pro-life cause, dedicating countless hours to raising awareness, attending events and supporting those in need.
The center of her world was her high school sweetheart and beloved husband, Robert Cranney. Their journey together was one of love, companionship and mutual support, which was truly an inspiration to all who witnessed it.
Florence was a loving and nurturing mother to her children, Brian, Andrea, Tommy and Katie Rose. She poured her heart and soul into raising them, instilling in them the values of compassion, integrity and perseverance. Her unwavering support and guidance provided a solid foundation for their lives and even without her physical presence, her love for her children will never be forgotten.
She welcomed her daughter-in-law, Brandy, as a member of the family with open arms and their bond was one of mutual respect and love. Their connection added immeasurable richness to Florence’s life, as she watched the happiness Brandy brought to her son’s life.
The true light of Florence’s life truly shone upon the arrival of her grandchildren. The roles of Nana to Ashlynn and Nanny to Harper brought immense happiness to her life. The relationship she had with each of them was a source of endless joy, love and affection that will be forever treasured by both of them.
We invite all who loved Florence to join us in celebrating her life at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 23, at Burgess Funeral Home.
With tears of love, we remember your smile and your faith, and know that God has you in his keeping; and we will forever have you in our hearts. Rest in peace.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mrs. Florence Cranney.