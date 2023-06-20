CLEVELAND, Tenn. — With great sadness, we announce the passing of Florence Cranney, who passed away on June 18, 2023, in her home in Cleveland, Tenn., surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 2, 1959, in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia, Florence was one of 13 children born to Blanche and Gustave Boutilier. At age 7, Florence was adopted by Norman and Kathleen Gracie, of Prospect, Conn. She was a remarkable sister, daughter, wife, mother and friend, who lived her life as a testament of resilience, strength and devotion.