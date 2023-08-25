Now that the Centers for Disease Control has declared the COVID pandemic officially over, there is no more social distancing, wearing of masks, one-way shopping aisles or shortage of bath tissue.
Hurrah! It’s time to get out and make new friends, help those in need and make Indian Land a better community.
All of this can be had through participation in a Lions Club. And it just so happens the Lancaster Lions are forming a new club in Indian Land.
Lions International is a service organization of 46,000 clubs, which continually seeks community-minded men and women who desire to help others. Club projects can be under Lions International’s global service initiatives of vision, hunger, childhood cancer, diabetes and environment, or clubs can identify and meet local needs.
If you are 18 or older, have a servant’s heart and a desire to get involved, please contact Lion Dan Stuart, danstuart@gmail.com, 803-431-7204; or Lion Louise Carlson Louise via text to 757-784-1566 for more information.
Former Lions are especially welcome!