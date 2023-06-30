LANNWS-07-01-23 STOVER SCHOLARSHIP

The 2023 Stover Legacy Foundation scholarship winners are, from left, A’Mya Hendrix, Cureton Witherspoon, Alex Navarro Melgar and McKenzie Whitener.

 Titorya Stover

Four recent Lancaster High School graduates have received scholarships from the Stover Legacy Foundation.

The 2023 scholarship winners are A’Mya Hendrix, who received $1,100, and Alex Navarro Melgar, McKenzie Whitener and Cureton Witherspoon, who each received $1,000.