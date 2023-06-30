Four recent Lancaster High School graduates have received scholarships from the Stover Legacy Foundation.
The 2023 scholarship winners are A’Mya Hendrix, who received $1,100, and Alex Navarro Melgar, McKenzie Whitener and Cureton Witherspoon, who each received $1,000.
Hendrix plans to attend Claflin University and major in biology. She hopes to become a physician assistant.
Melgar plans to attend Presbyterian College and major in international studies/criminal justice. He hopes to work in law enforcement and public affairs.
Whitener also plans to attend Claflin University and major in biology/chemistry. She hopes to become a neonatal nurse.
Witherspoon plans to attend Newberry College and major in biology. He hopes to become an orthodontist.
The family foundation was the inspiration of the Rev. Gloria Ingram Stover and it honors the late James C. Stover and Barbara Stover McEntyre.
The foundation was created to inspire students to make a positive impact in this world. The foundation provides hope for minority students who desire to further their education by offering scholarship opportunities, professional programming and community outreach initiatives.
This is the second year the foundation has awarded college scholarships. This year’s scholarship funds totaled over $4,000, made possible through the generosity of private donors and community members who served on the selection committee.
Scholarship applicants must be Lancaster County School District high school seniors and were required to complete an online application demonstrating school and community involvement, a teacher and adult reference, and a 500-word essay expressing future goals, financial need, how they have overcome adversity and answer the essay question, how will you make a positive impact on the world?
The foundation is accepting donations to continue to provide scholarships for deserving students. Visit Stoverlegacyfoundation.org to donate.