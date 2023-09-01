Wilfred “Will” George Sardelli, 91, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Indian Land.
He was born in Johnston, R.I., on May 7, 1932, to Olympia and Albert Sardelli.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Wilfred “Will” George Sardelli, 91, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, in Indian Land.
He was born in Johnston, R.I., on May 7, 1932, to Olympia and Albert Sardelli.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lee Murphy; six children, Will Jr., Paula, Pauline, Isabelle, Victor and Christopher; six grandchildren, Isabelle, Toni, Bobby, Christina, Jason and Maggie; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Alexandra.
He was predeceased by his brother, Henry.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, a master’s in business and a doctorate in information systems. Will worked as a systems research engineer in the defense electronics industry and held many senior-level management positions, including president of two high-tech companies.
He spent his last years encouraging his family to make God a centerpiece of their lives. He was an active participant in the founding of a new parish, Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Potomac Falls, Va. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Will enjoyed music and used his piano-playing talents to participate with other musicians at outdoor festivals. He left hundreds of poems he created to celebrate birthdays and weddings, remember those who passed, and provide compassion for the bereaved. He will be remembered for his love of family, friends and God.
Services will be held in Rhode Island at a later date.
Donations can be made in Will’s name to the American Cancer Society in honor of several family members who were affected by cancer.