The controversy in the Sun City Carolina Lakes (SCCL) community regarding a decision by its homeowners association board to bar campaigning by declared political candidates on association property is being resolved.
On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the board issued a statement following a special session in which it amended its recent policy regarding clubs hosting declared political candidates.
Last month, a group of residents took action to oppose the board’s decision by circulating petitions requesting the board reconsider its decision and reverse the club reset that eliminated officers in favor of leaders.
The group’s leaders had planned to deliver the signed petitions — 1,053 on the political stumping reversal and 969 on the club reset reversal, from a total of 1,166 residents, according to Bob Ziembecki — at the HOA’s July 26 meeting, which was canceled by the board. Electronic copies of the petitions were eventually delivered to the board.
“This is not a political issue (Democrat, Republican, independent), but one where the HOA board of directors is overstepping their authority, by making decisions for who we want to have come into our community. Who we have the right to listen to,” said Sun City resident Gail Holland in a letter to the board.
In a memo sent last week to all Sun City households, the board reported it had received harsh verbal attacks in emails and in public forums.
“One Board member received two notes stuck in the door of their home with vicious and vulgar language bordering on threatening. Another Board member received emails with insulting remarks that belittled their character and reminded them that they live alone surrounded by angry neighbors,” and one board member “found dozens of nails thrown across their driveway,” according to the memo from Autumn Somerville, the board’s president.
A report on the nails incident was filed Aug. 10 with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, but by the time the deputy arrived, the homeowner had cleaned up the building nails, and had not taken any photos of them before doing so.
Ziembicki, who helped lead the opposition to the HOA board’s new policies, took issue with the tone of the memo, which he said implicated the opposition group.
“In no way do we condone nor even think that we would be responsible for something like what she implied,” he said in an email to The Lancaster News/Carolina Gateway.
New policy
After consulting with attorneys to confirm the legality of their actions, the board met in a special session last Tuesday and amended its policy, saying, “this amendment recognizes the purpose of political Clubs while protecting the private nature of our Association space.”
Specifically, the new amendment states that “The Club must first contact the General Manager, who will address the request for space so as to not adversely impact the existing reservations by other Clubs. A Club may put up to three dates on hold for up to seven days while confirming with a candidate.
“The event is open to Club members and their guests only if owners/residents. No non-resident guests will be admitted. The event will require advanced registration and general admission ticketing of attendees by name so that owner/residents can be verified at the door. The Club will control access to the venue and check the tickets and identification of all attendees.”
In its Tuesday memo, the board noted that “this decision is not a concession to the uncivil few, but rather recognition of political Club charters, while still assuring the amenity rights of other Association Clubs and individual member stakeholders.”
Ziembicki, former president of the HOA board, is not satisfied with the amendment.
“They went from being 100% open to zero. Now they’ve moved it back to roughly 80%,” he said. “It’s better than zero, but I’m not exactly happy.”
Ziembicki went on to express his frustration with the current board, which he said has not addressed the club reset issue yet. “This board doesn’t know what their charter is,” he said.
A general HOA board meeting will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at the Lake House. It is only open to SCCL homeowners. Written questions were accepted through Aug. 17, and if time allows, homeowners attending in person will be given three minutes to speak. The meeting may also be viewed via Zoom.