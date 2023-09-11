LANSPTS-09-13-23 BUFORD FOOTBALL Amos

With a cast on one hand and a football in the other, Antonio Amos came up big for Buford on Friday, Sept. 8, to get the Yellow Jackets' first win of the season.

 Drew Hall

The Buford Yellow Jackets celebrated their first win of the season by cruising to a 49-0 win over the South Carolina Spartans.

In front of a jubilant home crowd on Friday, Sept. 8, the Yellow Jackets, now 1-3, put together a complete team effort on offense, defense and special teams to usher in optimism as they head into their bye week.