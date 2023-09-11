The Buford Yellow Jackets celebrated their first win of the season by cruising to a 49-0 win over the South Carolina Spartans.
In front of a jubilant home crowd on Friday, Sept. 8, the Yellow Jackets, now 1-3, put together a complete team effort on offense, defense and special teams to usher in optimism as they head into their bye week.
“It’s a good feeling, finally, man,” said Buford first-year head coach Joe Watson, following his first victory and player-initiated Gatorade bath. “We’ve been close. We were really close last week, I thought, to turning the corner. This week, I told them when you’re back at home in front of the home crowd, just put on a show, and they responded.”
The Yellow Jackets got the ball rolling on their first possession. Quarterback Noah Crump connected with senior Michael Jaimez for a 33-yard gain. Crump then hit multi-purpose back senior Aaron Morris on his next pass for a 16-yard touchdown. Christian Griffin put the extra point through the uprights for a 7-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets’ defense and run game then took over.
Playing in his first game of the year due to injury, junior running back Antonio Amos went to work. Still sporting a cast encasing his left forearm, wrist and thumb, Amos ran 44 yards into the end zone on the first play of the Yellow Jackets’ second possession, giving them a 14-0 lead following the point after.
Senior running back Mason Deese needed just two runs to advance the ball a total of 33 yards across the goal line on the next possession for the Yellow Jackets. The touchdown gave Buford a convincing 21-0 lead as the first quarter ended.
Defensively, the Yellow Jackets pressured Spartans’ quarterback Jack Bick all night. Jaimez, on the defensive side, led the charge. Bick was forced into constant scrambling and errant throws.
Morris, a perennial ball-hawk on defense, then intercepted a Bick pass and took it to the house for a Yellow Jackets’ touchdown. It was Morris’ second pick-six in four games.
Amos continued to pound out big yards on the ground. A 44-yard run was called back due to a penalty, but another score was inevitable.
Crump continued to hand the ball to Amos, and Amos continued to advance the ball, ending with a 12-yard touchdown run that vaulted the Yellow Jackets to a 35-0 halftime lead.
Amos rushed for 145 yards along with his two scores on the night. It was a fresh, first-game home debut after being forced to watch the first three games from the sidelines due to his injury.
“I really never think when I’m running the ball,” Amos said. “I just love running the ball. It’s the best part, especially when you hit them and bounce off and keep running. That’s the best part. It just comes to me.”
Deese also had a good night for the Yellow Jackets, accumulating 67 yards on just five carries, along with two touchdowns.
Watson had high praise for his team and recognized his senior leaders following the game.
“The kids played hard, the seniors especially,” Watson said. “Aaron Morris and Mason Deese, Michael Jaimez, Ricky McKinnon and Tucker Wallace. Those guys played hard for us tonight. I’m extremely proud for them more than anything.”
The Yellow Jackets now head into a bye week, providing extended time to heal after getting bit by the injury bug so far in 2023. They will need it to help prepare to take on a strong Cross High School football team at home Sept. 22.
“With next week coming on a bye week, that comes at a good time,” Watson said. “We’ll get ready and shore things up. It will be a challenge, but I think with this right here boosting us right into it, that we’ll have a good solid week of practice next week and get ready for them.”