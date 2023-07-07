Mr. Zachary “Zach” Chrisstopher Moss, 33, of Concord, N.C., formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Zachary “Zach” Chrisstopher Moss, 33, of Concord, N.C., formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at his home.
He was born on Dec. 2, 1989, in Charlotte, N.C., to Charles D. Moss and Kim Jones Moss.
Zach was employed by Camping World in Concord and was a very dedicated and diligent worker. His greatest love was music and he was an avid songwriter, musician and performer. Zach loved the Lord, his family, his many friends and all animals. Zach never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by his family and his loving friends.
He is survived by his father, Charles D. Moss (Juanita) of Gainesville, Ga., and his mother, Kim J. Moss of Lancaster; a brother, Jacob E. Moss of Gainesville; and his paternal grandmother Susan Alou of Gainesville.
A memorial service will be held for Zachary at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Van Wyck Presbyterian Church.
Donations may be made to the Charlotte Rescue Mission (Rebound).
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Zach C. Moss.