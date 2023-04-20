Lancaster will honor local singer/songwriter Maurice Williams with a tribute and celebration next weekend.
The program, Maurice Williams: His Story. His Music, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at the Lancaster County Community Center, 508 E. Meeting St. The free event is open to all.
Although Williams cannot attend, two of his early bandmates and friends, Earl Gainey and Lebo Blackmon, have been instrumental in making this event possible. They will both speak and offer memories of his musical career. Lancaster County and the Lancaster city officials will present proclamations.
Following the program, Lebo Blackmon and The Soul Revivers will play some tribute music.
The Lancaster County Community Center was chosen as the site in part because Williams, Gainey and Blackmon all attended Barr Street High School, and the center is on the Barr Street campus.
Williams is best known as the lead singer for Maurice Williams and the Zodiacs, a doo-wop/rhythm-and-blues vocal group. The group is best known for the multi-million-selling song “Stay,” written by Williams, which was No. 1 on the pop charts in 1960.
“We feel that it is only fitting to recognize Mr. Williams for his musical talents and accomplishments. Also, we want to introduce Maurice and his music to a younger audience. From here in Lancaster to No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Amazing!” said Fred Witherspoon with the Lancaster County Historical Commission, which is helping organize the event.
Williams’ musical history
Williams was born 1938 in Lancaster and learned to play piano from his sister in the late 1940s. He sang in his church and formed a group called The Royal Charms with friends Earl Gainey, Willie Jones, William Massey and Norman Wade in 1953. The group performed around Lancaster.
Williams wrote “Stay” and “Little Darling” in 1953, both written to a girl he knew.
In 1956, a Nashville disc jockey introduced Williams and The Royal Charms to Ernie Young, head of Excello Records. Williams bluffed his way into a telephone audition and raised money from friends and Lancaster merchants to afford the trip to Nashville, Tenn.
The Royal Charms signed with Excello Records in 1956, and changed the band’s name to The Gladiolas. They released “Little Darling,” which reached No. 11 on the R&B charts, but only No. 41 on the pop charts.
Williams was a serious high school student, earning a music scholarship to Allen University in Columbia. However, he turned down the scholarship, so as not to interrupt his career. The Gladiolas kept performing, touring the West once before returning to South Carolina, where they became a heavy favorite among fraternities, especially at the University of South Carolina.
At the end of 1958, the group decided against signing with Excello again. Member Bobby Gore saw a German car called “Zodiac,” and Maurice Williams & the Zodiacs became the group's new identity.
In 1960, the band signed with Herald Records in New York and released “Stay,” their debut on the label during the summer of 1960. It hit No. 1 that fall and sold more than million records at the time. “Stay” also became the biggest hit in the history of Herald Records, sparked by a stunning falsetto performance by Shane Gaston.
“Stay” remains a romantic and nostalgia favorite and, by some estimates, sales topped 10 million internationally. Other artists, including the Four Seasons, Jackson Browne, and Rufus & Chaka Khan, recorded versions, all making the Top 20 or better. The Hollies cut it as a single at the outset of their career.
Maurice Williams & the Zodiacs recorded only two more minor pop hits before they disappeared from the charts. After problems with several labels and lackluster song performance, the group was still a major draw in the South, especially in their native state. In 1965, it cut a live album at Myrtle Beach.
Throughout the 1970s and ’80s, Williams led various incarnations of the Zodiacs on oldies tours, primarily on the East Coast beach music circuit.
In the wake of the movie “Dirty Dancing,” which yielded sales of another 8 million copies of “Stay,” Williams re-emerged as a recording artist on the Ripete label, based in Columbia, which specializes in beach music. Williams has remained active as a performer and, periodically, as a recording artist and songwriter.
This event is organized by the Lancaster County Historical Commission (which operates the Historic Courthouse Museum), Lancaster County, the city of Lancaster/See Lancaster, Lancaster County Community Center, Earl Gainey, Lebo Blackmon and the Barr Street High School Foundation.
For more information, call 980-202-0507 and see Facebook.com/lchistoricalcommission.