James Ira Hall Jr., 61, died Tuesday, July 29, 2023.
A son of the late James Ira Hall Sr. and Henrietta Allen Hall, he was born Dec. 31, 1961, in York County.
Funeral service was 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. T. Gary Stevens officiated. Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.
Survivors include one sister, Mary Grier of Lancaster; two brothers, Richard Hall and Raymond Cunningham, both of Lancaster; and a host ofnieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at crawfh@comporium.net.