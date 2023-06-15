Discussions on the 2023-24 budget continued during the latest Lancaster County Council meeting, as taxes are proposed to rise even more to cover increased personnel costs.
At the council's Committee of the Whole meeting June 14, County Administrator Dennis Marstall proposed adding another 0.6 of a mill to pay for six more public safety officers at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office (two) and the Lancaster County Detention Center (four).
Council approved the additional positions as part of their second reading of the $132.9 million budget.
That would put the total millage increase for the new budget at 4.7 mills, which puts the taxes on a $250,000 house at roughly $26 more than this year.
Not everyone was happy with that request.
Councilman Allen Blackmon continued to ask about cutting the budget so the millage increase wouldn’t be as high. He used the example of paying $3.5 million for the airport expansion when the county is supposed to receive money from the federal government for about 57% of that project.
“We are putting a burden on all the citizens of Lancaster County,” he said. “We have done a poor job of planning and that is on County Council. I don’t support a budget that hasn’t been properly vetted by this council. There are ways that if we use our noggins we can save for the citizens of this county.”
Councilman Brian Carnes agreed with Blackmon, saying they need to look over the budget better. Councilman Billy Mosteller agreed that special project areas of the budget could probably be cut.
“I would like to see some savings,” Mosteller added.
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff reiterated that picking through county department head’s budgets wasn’t how council should do things.
“When you go and pick a budget apart from a department without having conversations with that director, the finance group and the administration, that’s not fair,” she said. “You don’t know what day-to-day problems or concerns they are having with their budget. We have got good department heads and for us to go in and tell them you can do that with 5% less, I think that is micromanaging.”
Fire fees
County Council also discussed raising fire fees for the Indian Land and Pleasant Valley fire districts. Council is looking at increasing commercial rates and possibly residential rates from $90 to $150.
“We should have been adjusting this every year,” Carnes said.
The two fire departments are looking at merging later this calendar year and will have an annual operating budget of about $4.2 million once that merger is complete.
Councilman Jose Luis prefers to put the majority of the rate increase on commercial businesses instead of taxpayers.
McGriff said a balance is needed between commercial and residential rates.
“We've got to meet it halfway,” she said. “We don’t want to put it all on small business owners or put it all on residents.”
A budget amendment at third reading is expected to set the fire fee rate at $150 for both residential and commercial.
Third reading is scheduled for Monday, June 26, at the county administration building.