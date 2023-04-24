A white mid-size SUV ran into a Lancaster County school bus Monday morning, April 24, on West Barr Street in Lancaster.
A white mid-size SUV ran into a Lancaster County school bus Monday morning, April 24, on West Barr Street in Lancaster.
There were no injuries to either driver, and there were no children on the bus at the time of the accident.
“We are thankful no one got hurt,” said Bryan Vaughn, Lancaster County School District director of safety, transportation and communications in a post on the district's Safety and Transportation Facebook page.
Vaughn said Bus 33 “was hit in the driver side this morning on West Barr Street,” and “heavy damage was done to the car and bus.”
Vaughn also said that the school bus had the right of way while traveling on Barr Street.
“Not a great way to start a week off, but thankful no one got hurt,” Vaughn said in the post. “The vehicles can be replaced and repaired so today we were blessed.”
Lancaster Police Department’s Public Information Officer Erin Tindal said that patrol officers are investigating the incident.
“The car did run into the driver’s side of the school bus,” Tindal said. “No children were on board, thankfully.”
