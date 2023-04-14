Lions District 32C Gov. Les Taylor and 2nd Vice District Gov. Cindy Taylor visited the Lancaster Lions Club, inducted new club members, recognized member achievement and shared district goals and news Sept. 1, 2022.
Taylor inducted Wayne “Mac” McMackin and Marty Miller, both of Lancaster, and Ed Ciano of Indian Land. McMackin and Miller were sponsored by Lion Robbie Mungo, and Ciano was sponsored by Lancaster Lions Club President Dan Stuart.
“Our motto – ‘we serve’ – is more than just two words,” said Taylor in his induction speech. “To those who proudly wear the Lions’ pin, it’s a way of life.”
In 2022, the Lancaster Lions Club grew by seven members. Mungo invited and sponsored several new members last year. In recognition of his efforts, Taylor presented him with the Growing the Pride Sponsorship Certificate for “growing and strengthening the pride by sponsoring new members.” This certificate is well-earned, and the Lancaster Lions appreciate all that Mungo does for the club and the Lancaster community.
Taylor also discussed several important topics related to District 32C and South Carolina as a whole. This includes growing membership and supporting the Lions Clubs International Foundation. Taylor shared success stories from the Lion’s “Sight for Mozambique” initiative, which provides vision screenings and secondhand glasses to those who otherwise would not have access to eyecare.
The Lancaster Lions Club, chartered in 1933, is one of 48,000 clubs that make up the largest service organization in the world. Lions Club International has 1.4 million members, serving locally and globally, to help take on some of the biggest challenges facing humanity.
The Lancaster Lions Club meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month at Seagull’s Grill, 305 S.C. 9 Bypass West, Lancaster. To learn more about the local club, contact Dan Stuart, the club’s president and membership chair, at 803-431-7204 or danstuart43@gmail.com.