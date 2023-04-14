LANNWS-04-15-23 LIONS

Lions District 32C Gov. Les Taylor, right, inducts new Lions Wayne “Mac” McMackin, Marty Miller and Ed Ciano into the club during his visit.

 Ian Burkett

Lions District 32C Gov. Les Taylor and 2nd Vice District Gov. Cindy Taylor visited the Lancaster Lions Club, inducted new club members, recognized member achievement and shared district goals and news Sept. 1, 2022.

Taylor inducted Wayne “Mac” McMackin and Marty Miller, both of Lancaster, and Ed Ciano of Indian Land. McMackin and Miller were sponsored by Lion Robbie Mungo, and Ciano was sponsored by Lancaster Lions Club President Dan Stuart.

