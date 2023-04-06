Lancaster Police Department is seeking information on a fatal shooting of a Lancaster man early Thursday.
He was transferred to MUSC Health - Lancaster Medical Center, where he died, according to a Lancaster Police Department release.
Barbee was identified by Deputy Coroner Joey Edwards at MUSC Health - Lancaster.
Officers are investigating this as a homicide, but have no suspects yet, according to the police release. The case is under investigation by Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Task Force and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.
A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Friday, April 7, according to Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese.
The Lancaster police said no further information was available, as of Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-3313, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or Multijurisdictional Task Force at 803-283-3388.
The public can also submit a tip about a crime at www.p3tips.com/983, or by downloading the P3Tips mobile app available for both Apple and Android devices. Crime tips can be made anonymously.