LANNWS-05-20-23 ALI COLUMN Anetra

Lou Brown Ali still misses her friend Anetra Alford, who died last November after battling colon cancer.

 Lou Brown Ali

My friend’s daughter, Anetra Alford, was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer a year ago. When she was diagnosed, she fought valiantly to survive; sadly, she passed away right before Thanksgiving of last year. I loved her dearly.

Life can be so strange. We know that we will die and people we love will die. But we are never truly ready for it. Even when those we love get a devastating diagnosis, which seems likely to result in death, when it happens, it shakes you to your core.

Lancaster native Lou Brown Ali now lives in Henrico, Va., a suburb of Richmond.

