And then there were five.
The Lancaster County school board has named five people as finalists for the superintendent job after a special called meeting Tuesday, Aug. 22, at the district office.
The finalists – Heath Branham, Dr. Raashad Fitzpatrick, Dr. Kathie Greer, Dr. Matthew Hayes and Dr. Paul Spadaro – are scheduled to meet with community and staff members in September.
Those dates are Sept. 11, 13, 14, 18 and 20, with more details coming about the meetings. Finalists will have their final interviews with the board those evenings as well.
“We are pleased with all of the finalists and we look forward to the next phase in the search process,” said Brad Small, school board chairman.
Branham works in Lexington County School District 1 and is principal at Centerville Elementary School in Gilbert. He has more than 27 years in education and degrees from Clemson University and Newberry College. He is expected to finish his doctorate in education from Northwest Nazareth University by 2025.
Fitzpatrick is an assistant to the superintendent and district ombudsman for the Greenville County School District. He has served as principal at Gaffney High and Carver Middle schools. He has a doctorate in education leadership from S.C. State and a master's degree from Marshall University.
Greer currently serves as the director of alternative education for Greenville County School District. She was previously a principal at AC Flora and Chester high schools and has worked for the Rock Hill School District in the past. She has a doctorate of philosophy in educational administration from the University of South Carolina and degrees from Winthrop and Augusta universities.
Hayes is an education consultant in Charlotte. He is retired from the Charlotte Mecklenburg School District, where he was a deputy superintendent. He has also been a principal at North Mecklenburg High and the school of international studies and global economics at Olympic High. He has a doctorate in educational leadership from Wingate University and bachelor's and master's degrees from UNC-Charlotte.
Spadaro is an assistant superintendent for the Greenwood School District. He has been a principal at the middle school level and taught at both the middle and high school level. He has a doctorate of philosophy from Coastal Carolina University and two master's degrees.
