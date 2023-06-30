LANCASTER — Mr. Benjamin “Benny” Lamar Childers, 64, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his home.
He was born July 2, 1958, in Lancaster, a son of the late Joseph Lamar Childers and the late Margaret Louise Bedford Childers. Benny retired from Lancaster County Public Works. Benny was an avid clock collector and loved cutting grass. He enjoyed working on cars and was excellent with small engine repairs.
Benny is survived by his three sisters, Libby Doster of Lancaster, Kathy Harrison and her husband, Jerry, of Charleston, and his twin sister, Betsy Hanson and her husband, Kenny, of Lake Wateree; many nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Margaret Childers; and his brother-in-law, Douglas Ray Doster.
The celebration of life graveside service for Benny will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at St. Luke United Methodist Church Cemetery, officiated by the Revs. Randy Bedford and Barry Allen. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
