LANCASTER — Mr. Benjamin “Benny” Lamar Childers, 64, passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at his home.

He was born July 2, 1958, in Lancaster, a son of the late Joseph Lamar Childers and the late Margaret Louise Bedford Childers. Benny retired from Lancaster County Public Works. Benny was an avid clock collector and loved cutting grass. He enjoyed working on cars and was excellent with small engine repairs.