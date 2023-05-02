Earl Tyrone Clyburn, 51, died Friday, April 21, 2023.
Earl Tyrone Clyburn, 51, died Friday, April 21, 2023.
A son of the late Perry Spencer Sr. and Geraldine Clyburn, he was born Feb. 26, 1972, in Lancaster.
His funeral was Saturday, April 29, at Crawford Funeral Home, with the viewing Friday, April 28.
Survivors include his wife, Felicia Johnson Clyburn of Lancaster; sons, Tyvontae Clyburn, Tyreek Clyburn, Qeu Clyburn and Keshawn Wade, all of Lancaster; brothers, Troy Clyburn of Lancaster, Perry Spencer Jr. of Gastonia, N.C., and Shawn Spencer of Anderson; sisters, Margaret Holder of Salisbury, N.C., Melissa Stalk of Anderson and Tonya Walker of Lancaster; and six grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.