LANNWS-04-01-23 911 PART 1 LOGO

Editor's note: This is Part 1 of a five-part series highlighting Lancaster County 911 telecommunications officers.

The use of the 911 system in Lancaster County began on Sept. 11, 1993. We are quickly approaching the 30-year anniversary of when this life-saving technology was made available to our community.

Robert Purser is public safety communications director for Lancaster County.

Trending Videos