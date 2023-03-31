Editor's note: This is Part 1 of a five-part series highlighting Lancaster County 911 telecommunications officers.
The use of the 911 system in Lancaster County began on Sept. 11, 1993. We are quickly approaching the 30-year anniversary of when this life-saving technology was made available to our community.
With every year that passes, the technology and the overall capabilities of 911 dramatically changes, evolves and improves. Now deemed Lancaster County Public Safety Communications, this system averages one call for service every 3 minutes in a 24-hour day.
The capabilities and technology of the 911 network, no matter how great, cannot alone save lives. This task is left up to the dedicated and highly skilled telecommunications officers of Lancaster County Public Safety Communications (LCPSC).
Each member of my team plays an important role in protecting and, in some cases, saving the lives of the citizens of Lancaster County. LCPSC, when fully staffed, has 25 telecommunications officers, and seven administrative staff.
Each one of the employees here are absolutely invaluable, and I am extremely grateful to have them. As of right now, we have four openings we are looking to fill as soon as possible.
Each telecommunications officer (TCO) candidate is vetted by a thorough background investigation. After satisfying all the criteria of this check, candidates are then interviewed and examined by polygraph.
Once hired by LCPSC, they are trained on call handling and emergency medical dispatch for six weeks, along with training from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
After meeting all these standards, they are then sent to the supervisor of the shift that they will be working on to receive radio dispatch training. Radio dispatch training is approximately a six-month process. Each TCO candidate must be trained and evaluated on police, fire and EMS dispatch.
TCOs must also successfully complete the Basic Telecommunications Officer Training at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy in Columbia. Only once all the above criteria are met, will they be fully signed off and earn the title of TCO at LCPSC.
The training does not stop there. Every TCO receives monthly first responder training and must maintain their certifications in emergency medical dispatch and National Crime Information Center.
April 9-15 is National Telecommunicators Appreciation Week. This week was established in 1994 when President Bill Clinton signed Presidential Proclamation 6667, declaring the second week of April as National Telecommunicators Appreciation Week.
This is a time to honor these talented individuals for doing the job that so few can. I hope you will join me in thanking these talented, passionate and dedicated individuals who are rarely recognized for the incredible job they do.
LCPSC is currently hiring! An ideal candidate must be able to type more than 25 words per minute, pass a hearing and vision test, a drug screening and background check. If you are interested in applying, click on the Job Opportunities tab at mylancastersc.org.
Robert Purser is public safety communications director for Lancaster County.