Looking for classic hot, fresh Southern biscuits to start your day? Well, look no further because Biscuitville Fresh Southern has got you covered.
Biscuitville will celebrate the grand opening of its Indian Land restaurant at 139 Fort Mill Highway on Tuesday, Sept. 12, and in honor of the grand opening, 10 Biscuitville guests will win free breakfast for a year.
The Indian Land restaurant will be Biscuitville’s third location in South Carolina, following the opening of restaurants in Florence and Hartsville earlier this year.
“We are pleased to be bringing our third South Carolina restaurant to the Indian Land community,” said Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven. “We can’t wait to welcome you into our dining room and introduce you to the best of Biscuitville, including our biscuits made fresh every 15 minutes.”
Indian Land guests will soon enjoy Biscuitville’s fresh ingredients from local or family-owned partners, like some of its bakery sweets sourced from Greenville.
Headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., Biscuitville is a family-owned company that employs over 2,400 people in more than 70 restaurants in the Carolinas and Virginia. It is known for serving authentic Southern food made fresh daily from locally sourced ingredients.
Last month, the company was voted the nation’s Best Fast Food Breakfast & Best Regional Fast Food restaurant in the 2023 USA Today Readers’ Choice 10Best contest.
To sign up for a chance to win free breakfast for a year (52 combo coupons per prize), visit https://biscuitville.com/indianland-signup. Biscuitville will random select up to 10 of the entries received before opening day. No purchase is necessary to enter, but entries are limited to one per person.
Known as the “Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966,” the Indian Land restaurant features a large window into the kitchen that allows guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. Other highlights of the restaurant include:
• Exterior features resembling a reclaimed Southern barn with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights.
• Interior features that combine a modern look and feel with Southern heritage through industrial hardware, blue painted ceilings inspired by Southern porches and mixed materials like wood, metal and tile.
• A large photo mural wall that captures the local Indian Land neighborhood and community.
• A dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times.
• An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options, including Salisbury, N.C.-based Cheerwine.
• Proudly serving Community Coffee, a fourth generation family-owned and the nation’s No. 1 retail coffee brand since 1919.
• Conveniences such as free Wi-Fi and electrical access for devices.
Biscuitville serves guests from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. For more information about Biscuitville Fresh Southern, visit https://biscuitville.com/.