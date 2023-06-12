A fire broke out at Mariachis Mexican Restaurant at 1217 S.C 9 Bypass West, Lancaster, about 2:30 a.m. Monday, damaging a large portion of the restaurant.
The cause of the fire is unknown. The front half of the establishment seems unscathed by the flames, but the back half has severe fire and structural damage.
Erin Tindal with the Lancaster Police Department said the fire service is investigating to determine the cause of the fire, and the case is still under investigation. Neither the police nor the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the response to the scene.
In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, owner Fernando Marin said, “We feel so sad of this just happened to our family restaurant Mariachis. Thank you for all your prayers we need that. We are not asking for any money now...
"Thank you, once again, love you guys,” Marin said to restaurant customers.
As of 5:30 p.m. Monday, the post had garnered 351 likes, 218 shares and 77 comments.
According to the Mariachis Mexican Restaurant page, the establishment at 1217 S.C 9 Bypass West was the first Mexican restaurant in Lancaster, established in 1996.