A North Carolina-based tire company, Snider Tire Inc., is looking to set up operations in Lancaster County.
The company, called Project Spider by the Lancaster County Economic Development Department, is up for final approval from Lancaster County Council at its Monday, May 22, meeting.
Snider Tire runs Snider Fleet Solutions. The company, which sells large truck tires and industrial tires for vehicles such as forklifts, is the fifth largest commercial tire dealer in the trucking industry, according to its website. Snider also has its hands in technology solutions, such as fleet management, and mechanical services for trucks.
Snider Tire plans to buy an office building in the Indian Land area for $6 million and then upgrade it over a five-year period by investing $900,000.
The company is expected to bring 125 jobs to the area, and possibly as many as 167 over the five-year period.
The state is providing a large incentive package for the project – about $9 million in total investments over 10 years to include job development credits, job tax credits and a one-time headquarters tax credit.
The company, which started in 1976 in Greensboro, N.C., now has 1,400 employees and more than 80 stores in 12 states. It has seven stores in South Carolina, including one in Rock Hill.