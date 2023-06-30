Wylie Dennis Stewart, 58, entered eternal rest on Monday, June 26, 2023.
He was the son of the late Raymond Sr. and Doreather Harris Stewart.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Wylie Dennis Stewart, 58, entered eternal rest on Monday, June 26, 2023.
He was the son of the late Raymond Sr. and Doreather Harris Stewart.
He was a 1986 graduate of Buford High School. Wylie was employed with Steve Middleton Construction for many years.
Left to cherish fond memories are eight siblings, Evangelist Mary L. Stewart, Carolyn Ingram, Chiyoko Seegars, Sidney Stewart, Raymond Stewart Jr., Abraham Stewart, Russell Stewart and Emanuel Stewart.
His funeral service was Friday, June 30, at Mount Carmel AME Zion Church, with burial in the church cemetery.
Please sign online registry at stewartfuneralhomesc.com.