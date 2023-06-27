LANCASTER — Mrs. Judy Hyatt Rushing died Friday, June 23, 2023.
LANCASTER — Mrs. Judy Hyatt Rushing died Friday, June 23, 2023.
Born Nov. 6, 1941, in Lancaster, she was a daughter of the late William Henry “W.H.” Hyatt and Mildred Stogner Hyatt. She was the wife of C.F. “Sonny” Rushing.
Mrs. Rushing is survived by her husband of 60 years, C.F. “Sonny” Rushing; two daughters, Sunni Lynn Walters (Steve) and Amye Rushing; her brother, Johnny Hyatt; a large extended family; and many wonderful friends.
The celebration of life service was 2 p.m. Monday, June 26, at Burgess Funeral Home.
Burgess Funeral Home is caring for the family of Mrs. Judy Rushing.