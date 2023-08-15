LANCASTER — Mr. Avery Michael Turner, 70, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
He was born Feb. 11, 1953, in Lancaster, a son of the late Lloyd F. Turner and Carolyn Neal Turner. Mike retired from Comporium Communications after 30 dedicated years. Throughout his life as a dedicated bachelor, he enjoyed watching movies, studying American history, and taking rides out to the country to see his uncle, George Turner, to visit their farm. He also spent his time checking up on friends and family to make sure they were “doing all right.” Mike was known by all for his selfless and giving spirit.
Mike is survived by his only nephew, Garrick Turner; his two aunts, Polly Hinson and Phyllis Ingram; and his uncle, Charles “Buddy” Neal.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Carolyn Turner; his only sibling and brother, Tracy Turner; and his cousin and best friend, Ronnie Avant.
The celebration of life service for Mike will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the chapel of Burgess Funeral Home, officiated by Garrick Turner. Private burial will follow at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, one hour prior to the service at Burgess Funeral Home.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Mike Turner.