LANCASTER — Mr. Avery Michael Turner, 70, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

He was born Feb. 11, 1953, in Lancaster, a son of the late Lloyd F. Turner and Carolyn Neal Turner. Mike retired from Comporium Communications after 30 dedicated years. Throughout his life as a dedicated bachelor, he enjoyed watching movies, studying American history, and taking rides out to the country to see his uncle, George Turner, to visit their farm. He also spent his time checking up on friends and family to make sure they were “doing all right.” Mike was known by all for his selfless and giving spirit.