Community Playhouse of Lancaster County (CPLC) is presenting “Dorothy in Wonderland” next week at Indian Land High School.

“While the show is a mash-up of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and the ‘Wizard of Oz,’ it is also somewhat of a parody of both,” said Genni Tiffany, who directs the show. “The characters are heightened in their attributes. For example, the Scarecrow has his brains, but is a know-it-all, and the Tin Man has his heart, but is a Romeo of sorts.