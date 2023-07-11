Community Playhouse of Lancaster County (CPLC) is presenting “Dorothy in Wonderland” next week at Indian Land High School.
“While the show is a mash-up of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and the ‘Wizard of Oz,’ it is also somewhat of a parody of both,” said Genni Tiffany, who directs the show. “The characters are heightened in their attributes. For example, the Scarecrow has his brains, but is a know-it-all, and the Tin Man has his heart, but is a Romeo of sorts.
“It is a comedy and the kids ranging in ages from 6-17 have all worked on their comedic timing and made the show their own,” Tiffany said. “The playhouse has not had a comedy for a kids show in a long while, so this should be a refreshing and lighthearted experience for theater patrons.”
Playhouse President Catherine Wallace, stage manager for the show, praised the children in the cast, especially the veteran performers. Of the 33 cast members in the show, 10 are new to the playhouse stage.
“I’m thrilled at how accepting they are of the new kids,” Wallace said.
Lauren McMahon, who is making her stage debut in “Dorothy in Wonderland,” echoed that sentiment.
“Everyone was welcoming to me. It’s like a family,” she said.
Savanna McKerracher, who plays the role of Dorothy, praised her fellow actor, Nathan Peterson, who plays Toto.
“Nathan has been a big help with learning lines. He’s hilarious as Toto,” she said.
Elaina Hubbard said she was surprised and delighted to learn she had gotten the role of Alice. “Everyone’s really awesome. It’s a super great environment backstage,” said Elaina, who’s in her fourth CPLC production.
Other cast members include Addison Ribelin, AnnaClark Peterson, Aria Morris, Caroline Collins, Colin McMahon, Collette Hahn, Cosette Armbrust, Eden Chubb, Ellie Collins, Emmersyn Forrester, Ethan McMahon, Jackson Miller, Jayden Thompson, Journee Jackson, Julie Ann Pittmon, Khalliah Chavis, Lily Lindsley, Lily Peterson, Lizzy Hanna, Madalene Lange, Madeline Odle, Madison Bigham, Margaret Odle, Maya Bilbro, Maya Miller, Melodie Faile, Molly Scribner, Sabrina Francis, Savannah Boyes, Will Stokes and William Stewart.
The show is 7:30 p.m. July 19-23, with 3 p.m. matinees July 22-23, at Indian Land High School, 6100 Charlotte Highway.
Tickets — $6 for kids under 5, $11 for students and seniors, and $16 for adults — are available at Lancasterplayhouse.com or at the door. July 20 is pay-what-you-can night.