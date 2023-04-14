Beatrice “Bea” Sanders, 90, died Friday, April 7, 2023.
Beatrice “Bea” Sanders, 90, died Friday, April 7, 2023.
A daughter of the late the late Lizzie and Robert Morris, she was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Summit, N.J.
Her funeral service was 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen. Burial was in Crown Memorial Park, 9620 Rodney St., Pineville, N.C.
Viewing was Thursday, April 13, at the funeral home.
Survivors include one son, Douglas Hardison (Linda); one daughter, Jill Bellamy; granddaughter, Zakiayyah Young; and great-granddaughter, Zariah Chappell.
Crawford Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.