Mrs. Elsie Lee McCain humbly bowed to God’s will and entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at MUSC Lancaster.
She was a daughter of the late Michael Moore and the late Henrietta Mungo.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday Aug. 7, at McCray Funeral Home, Lancaster.
Homegoing services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at Second Calvary Missionary Baptist Church on Flat Rock Road, Heath Springs.
Interment will follow in the church cemetery
Services are entrusted to McCray Funeral Home, 1312 Camp Drive, Lancaster, SC 29058.