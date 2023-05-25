Lancaster native Rico “Slick” Montgomery has turned this passion into profit, and will be featured Tuesday, May 30, on NBC’s "Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge."
Montgomery said he remembers being interested in cars his entire life, thanks to his father, who was a mechanic.
“He always worked on cars,” Montgomery said. “I wanted (to be a) mechanic, but then I got to where that’s just too nasty, too dirty, and I got onto the cleaner side, more attention to detail — something that stands out more.”
The reality series is based on Mattel’s Hot Wheels toy cars, and features two teams of contestants “transforming nostalgic cars from their past into the life-sized Hot Wheels of their dreams,” according to NBC’s trailer. The winner will take home $25,000 and have their design made into a Hot Wheels toy car to be sold.
“Filming the show was definitely a different experience; it was great energy,” Montgomery said. “Everybody had the same exact passion that I had in that room, so that definitely made it interesting to see what everybody else could come up with at the same time.”
Montgomery's business, Stitched by Slick, used to be on Grace Avenue in Lancaster, but has since moved about an hour south to Cayce. His business has also grown exponentially, leading him to work on cars for several celebrities and professional athletes.
“Just a host of celebrities – I’ve been able to do some of their rides from Snoop Dogg (three times), to Rick Ross, to Tim Anderson, to Carlos Miller, to Thomas Davis and Cam Newton,” Montgomery said.
However, Montgomery does not allow himself to get star-struck, because he takes more pride and passion in what his product is, not whom he is making it for.
Montgomery’s expertise is in custom stitching, which he describes as quality auto upholstery, backed by over 20 years of experience. His shop can also swap paint colors, tires, exhaust, radio/music and engines.
Montgomery grew up in Lancaster's Caroline Courts and on Memorial Park Road, and attended Erwin Elementary School, before moving to Rock Hill and graduating from Rock Hill High School in 1990.
He is married to Takeila “Rimlady” Montgomery, from Lancaster, and has two sons, Jamyus, 16, and LaMondre Montgomery, 19.
Mike Davis, who owns Rides 4 Less on Lancaster's Main Street, said he and Montgomery are “like brothers” and have been friends for 15 years.
“The way I met him, I was into cars and he was already doing interior way back then,” Davis said. “We were like teenagers, or whatever. I had a lot of cars, and I started taking my seats to him, and it just became like a great friendship.”
Davis said Montgomery’s success is so crazy, coming from the small town of Lancaster.
“It’s just amazing to me to see somebody coming from Lancaster and to do this all because he can sew on a sewing machine; that’s crazy,” Davis said.
Montgomery’s mother, Sharon Montgomery, said he has been working since he was 14, when he begged her to let him work.
“I just smile; I’m so happy,” his mother said. “I’m on top of the world. I never knew this would happen. He is a smart, funny, loving person who is a hard worker. He’s very dedicated to his work.
“He’s just always been passionate for cars and to make them stand out," she said. "Really, words can’t describe his honorable hard work and dedication.”
Montgomery will be in Lancaster on July 15 for the King of Carolina Celebrity Car and Bike Show, from 1 to 9 p.m. at the American Legion, 823 S. Main St. The event is being organized by Stitched by Slick and Carolina Syndicate, a car show promotions company run by Davis, Montgomery and five others.
“It’s going to be a great meet and greet. I got a lot of cars we putting on display, I got some of my celebrity customers shipping out some cars that are going to be out there,” Montgomery said. “It’ll be a great place to network, if you’re looking for anything or anybody who does anything (with cars) and great energy.”
For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com and search for King of Carolina Celebrity Car and Bike Show.