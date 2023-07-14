ROCK HILL — The Lancaster Post 31 senior team season ended with a 15-5 loss in the finals of the Piedmont Regional to Rock Hill Post 34.
Rock Hill used two big innings, scoring six runs in the fourth and then five runs in the sixth, to help pull away from Post 31 in the Thursday, July 13, game.
Lancaster had a good start with a two-run home run from Eli Sistare to take a 2-0 lead in the first inning.
Rock Hill rallied to tie the game at 2-2 in the second inning, scoring two runs and then scoring another two runs in the third to go up 4-2.
Post 34 exploded for six runs in the fourth inning off four consecutive hits, including a two-run home run and two doubles.
Rock Hill carried a 10-2 lead into the sixth inning, where Post 31 was able to rally some. Lancaster got three men on base to start the inning and scored the first of three runs in it as Brady Jackson earned a walk, scoring Braden Small. A sacrifice fly by Carter Cox scored another run for Lancaster and then a double by Reid Kazmierczak scored another run for Post 31 to cut Rock Hill’s lead in half.
But that wasn’t enough as Rock Hill ended the game early, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth to force the 10-run mercy rule. Those five runs came off three Lancaster walks to go with an error and two hits by Post 34.
Lancaster managed just four hits in the game with Sistare going 1-2 with two RBIs and Kazmierczak going 1-3 with an RBI.
Post 31 finished the season 6-11 overall.