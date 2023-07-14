LANSPTS-07-15-23 SENIOR LEGION Carter Cox

Lancaster’s Carter Cox was one of three pitchers Post 31 used against Rock Hill on Thursday night.

 Mac Banks

ROCK HILL — The Lancaster Post 31 senior team season ended with a 15-5 loss in the finals of the Piedmont Regional to Rock Hill Post 34.

Rock Hill used two big innings, scoring six runs in the fourth and then five runs in the sixth, to help pull away from Post 31 in the Thursday, July 13, game.