Late Chicago Cubs great Ernie Banks was famous for his well-known line — “let’s play two.”
Lancaster Dixie Baseball officials, in the spirit of the game of summer, have a slightly altered view of the notable Banks’ line this week — “let’s win two.”
Lancaster, fresh off its first World Series crown, thanks to the program’s 6U Rookie all-stars, will be looking to garner more diamond gold this week.
The Lancaster Dixie Baseball AA All-Stars, ages 7-8, are heading to Hattiesburg, Miss., this week to play in the Dixie Youth Baseball AA World Series.
Opening ceremonies are Thursday, July 27, and pool play begins Friday, July 28.
The Lancaster AA team earned its bid to the World Series by winning the state championship over Hilton Head, 4-3, at the Dillon Recreation Complex in Dillon on July 11.
In the double-elimination round, Hilton Head had earlier forced a second game with Lancaster on July 11 with a 6-4 win.
Lancaster AA stars coach Phillip Melton said his team showed character after falling to Hilton Head in its first postseason loss to rebound and capture the 4-3 win.
“Our players never gave up and that’s hard to do after you lose that first game,” Melton said. “They worked their tails off for the win and the state championship and a chance to play in the World Series.”
The Lancaster AA stars launch pool play Friday when they play Tennessee at 10 a.m. Lancaster plays the host team at 4 p.m.
Based on pool play, the teams will be seeded for the double-elimination tournament, which begins Saturday, July 29. Play continues through Aug. 1.
Melton is assisted by Tripp Watts, Jason Knight and Brant Barnes.
“They have an outstanding staff of coaches and they work well together,” said Lancaster Dixie board member Dale Laney. “The team is well-coached and they play outstanding defense. They make plays, which builds momentum.”
The state champion AA stars include Rorie Allen, Aiden Baker, Kayden Barnes, Maddox Blackmon, Keegan Bowers, Brixton Griffin, Brady Knight, Dane Lawson, Rhett McAteer, Cannon Melton, Mason Morris and Bentlee Watts.
“We’ve had outstanding support and we appreciate our fans, who have made a difference,” Melton said. “They give us a lift with the way they back us.”
AAA stars 2-2 in state field
The Lancaster Dixie Baseball AAA All-Stars, ages 9-10, went 2-2 in the state championship tournament in Clemson earlier this month.
The Lancaster AAA stars opened with two straight wins before falling to Moncks Corner, 14-10, on July 17 and Hilton Head, 17-7, on July18.
In the game with Moncks Corner, Lancaster led 8-4 before Moncks Corner came back to tie the game at 10-10. Moncks Corner then scored four runs for the 14-10 win.
The Lancaster AAA team opened state tournament play with an 11-1 win over Greenwood, hurled by Owen Denton.
It then took an 11-4 win over North Augusta, with Gunnar Grau posting the win July 16.
Lancaster coach Matt Schwartz saluted Weston Snipes’ play in the seven-run win.
“Weston had an incredible game at second base,” Schwartz said. “He had a two-run double after being stung by a wasp in pregame. He showed a lot of courage. Our guys gave it all they had throughout the state tournament.”
The Lancaster AAA team earned its bid to the state tournament, capturing the district title in Gaffney.