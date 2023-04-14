LANSPTS-04-15-23 SIGNING

Surrounded by family and Lancaster High School coach Jerron Cauthen and Principal Rosalyn Mood, Jy Gladden signed to play college basketball at Francis Marion University on Wednesday, April 12.

 Eric Rowell

Lancaster High School senior basketball player Jy Gladden had a good vibe when he visited Francis Marion University.

So good that he’s going to make his college home at the Florence school, a NCAA Division II member, over the next four years.

