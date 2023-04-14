Lancaster High School senior basketball player Jy Gladden had a good vibe when he visited Francis Marion University.
So good that he’s going to make his college home at the Florence school, a NCAA Division II member, over the next four years.
Gladden, a 6-foot, 2-inch, 170-pounder, made it official before family, friends, coaches, players and school administrators in the Lancaster auditorium on Wednesday, April 12, when he stood and proudly unzipped his jacket to reveal Francis Marion as his college choice.
“My visit was nice and I like the environment,” said Gladden, a two-year member of the Bruins varsity basketball team. “They treated me well and I got the feeling they wanted me to be there for four years.”
Lancaster head basketball coach Jerron Cauthen said he’s elated for Gladden and what he’s contributed to the Bruins’ program the last two years.
“When I first met Jy, I was so impressed with his defense, his stance, focus and anticipation for the ball,” Cauthen said. “He does so many things well and I feel his best basketball is ahead of him. Jy takes coaching well and he handles his roles, no matter what is asked of him, with a positive attitude. Jy is ready and can play at the next level. He’s a solid player and an outstanding young man and student.”
Gladden had a stellar season for the Bruins, who went 28-4 and finished as the state runner-up after winning the Class 4A Upper State crown.
He averaged 8.5 points, 4.5 steals and 6.5 assists. His top scoring game came in a 19-point effort in a home win over Hartsville High.
He earned the Bruins Most Improved Player Award and was honored as a third-team selection to The Lancaster News’ All-County team.
“I’m really happy with this chance and I thank God for giving me the ability to play and putting me in this position,” Gladden said. “I also want to thank my family and friends and my coaches and teammates for their support.”
Cauthen added the occasion was another proud day.
“All four of our seniors have signed to go to college, two for basketball and two for football,” he said. “You never can do this enough and it never gets old.”