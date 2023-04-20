William St. Louis and John Baker’s columns in last weekend’s paper are a stark contrast and the reality of two Americas today. Some know the truth and others have accepted personal subjective truths. Truth is hate for those who don’t know truth. (Jeremiah 17:9-10)

I believe most mass murders in America happen in gun-free zones, which politicians are guilty of unlawfully creating, according to our Constitution. (Psalm 94:20-21)

Rudy Schmidt is a Lancaster resident.

