William St. Louis and John Baker’s columns in last weekend’s paper are a stark contrast and the reality of two Americas today. Some know the truth and others have accepted personal subjective truths. Truth is hate for those who don’t know truth. (Jeremiah 17:9-10)
I believe most mass murders in America happen in gun-free zones, which politicians are guilty of unlawfully creating, according to our Constitution. (Psalm 94:20-21)
The mainstream media works hand-in-glove with corrupt leftist politicians. If they – mainstream media and politicians – are not blatantly lying to us about gun violence, then they are doing their dead-level best to twist the facts.
Look at New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, etc., and their district attorneys’ history of releasing actual criminals and punishing victims of crime who have tried to protect themselves.
Last weekend, a large number of teens took over downtown Chicago, destroying property, fighting and beating people up. Two teens were shot and 15 people were arrested before it was over. An Illinois senator said the teens were making a political statement, calling the riot “a mass protest against poverty and segregation.”
In Democrat-controlled cities, the citizens are defenseless because of people like Mr. St. Louis with terrible ideas about guns, and many other culture-destroying concepts. Democrats do not solve problems, but actually cause them. (1 Samuel 13:19-22)
A quick study of history tells me criminals do not destroy countries. Governments destroy countries like Nazi Germany, Soviet Russia, communist China, Castro’s Cuba, where stiff gun control laws have been enacted.
Democrat-controlled cities are almost gun-free zones for citizens, except for criminals and those who protect politicians. Tell me how that works for those citizens.
Mr. Baker knows the truth and expressed it well. Governments, and especially Democrat-controlled governments, are the problem. Today, we have a government, by the government and for the government, the people be damned.
Today, we have the First Amendment because we have the Second Amendment. Government needs to protect the country and its citizens, but is failing that badly.
Jesus said in John 8:32, “If you abide in my word, you are my disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth and the truth will set you free.”
Rudy Schmidt is a Lancaster resident.