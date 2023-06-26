If you are unsure of where to go to celebrate Independence Day, here are several options right here in the county. Some local events don’t necessarily include fireworks, but will still be good fun.
Fireworks and more
Indian Land will get a jump on the holiday with its Fireworks Extravaganza on Friday, June 30, at the Indian Land schools complex off Charlotte Highway at Doby’s Bridge and River roads.
The celebration will feature live music, food vendors, balloon animals and more beginning at 5 p.m., followed by fireworks, presented by the Heather Skinner Property Group, about 9 p.m.
Patriotic ragtime concert
Ethan Uslan, ragtime and jazz pianist, will perform his annual Independence Day celebration concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 2 at the Lancaster Cultural Arts Center, 307 W. Gay St., Lancaster.
Upbeat patriotic tunes will leave the audience inspired and ready to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the United States of America. Uslan will play Sousa marches, Gershwin compositions and tunes from the “King of Ragtime” Scott Joplin. He will also play the music of composer Lil Hardin, second wife of Louis Armstrong.
“Each year, Ethan Uslan provides Lancastrians a special way to celebrate our country’s founding and history at July Fourth time,” said CAC concerts organizer John Craig. “His music stirs us, and his performance style entertains us. He is ‘the entertainer’ personified. He never fails to delight, and I am sure he will again on July 2nd.”
Tickets can be purchased online at www.lcshp.com for $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Charlesboro July 4th Parade
The 44th annual Charlesboro Independence Day parade will be held at 10 a.m July 4. Entries from families, churches, groups and individuals are welcome at no charge. To take part in the parade, an American flag must be displayed on your entry. The parade is from New Haven Baptist Church, 9244 Taxahaw Road, to the Blackmon Cemetery near U.S. 601. The Pledge of Allegiance and a prayer will be held at the church before the parade itself. No vendors allowed.
Heath Springs July 4 Parade
The town of Heath Springs will hold its annual Fourth of July Parade downtown at 4 p.m. Tuesday, with Summerfest immediately afterward.
The parade will feature about 60 entrants, including floats, church choirs, motorcycles and vintage cars. S.C. Rep. Brandon Newton (R- 45) is serving as grand marshal. The festivities will continue on the Town Hall courtyard with food vendors, bounce houses and live music by N-Tact and an Elvis impersonator.
The public is invited to bring lawn chairs and be ready to kick off their shoes to celebrate America’s birthday “Heath-Springs style.”
For more information, call 803-273-2066 or organizer Cynthia Twitty at 803-804-7808.
Van Wyck July 4 Celebration
The town of Van Wyck will hold its Fourth of July Celebration at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Van Wyck Community Center, 5036 Old Hickory Road, Lancaster. The event will have food trucks, music and much more. For details, call Crissy Laviolette at 803-393-9296.