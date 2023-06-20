Marshall Gregory Bennett Jr., 39, died Monday, June 12, 2023.
Marshall Gregory Bennett Jr., 39, died Monday, June 12, 2023.
A son of Marshall G. Bennett Sr. and Wanda Horne Crawford (Hugh), he was born Jan. 17, 1984, in Chesterfield.
His funeral service was Saturday, June 17, at Mount Tabor AME Zion Church, with burial in Cedar Creek Methodist Church Cemetery. Viewing was June 16 at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include his parents of Lancaster; daughter, Ariya Nakiy Bennett of Lancaster; sons, Jaquavian Nashawn Davis and Arien Bennett, both of Lancaster; brother, Christopher Bennett of Charlotte, N.C.; sister, Kristen Crawford of Lancaster; and grandmother, Pauline Horne of Concord, N.C.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.