For two hours last Thursday evening, April 27, students from Clinton, A.R. Rucker and Lancaster High schools displayed talent, skill and confidence in the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood Extended Day Showcase event. A capacity crowd of 400 filled the Lancaster High School auditorium.
Since last October, the students in the PN zone have been hard at work long after the 3 p.m. daily dismissal bell.
Extended day liaison Angela Woodard and PN program coordinator Rodney Hamright kicked the night off with what felt like part-pep rally and part-progress report. Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” was playing over the sound system as proud parents, teachers and friends danced their way to their seats.
Hamright began by asking, “Why Promise Neighborhood? Why Clinton? Why A.R. Rucker? And why Lancaster High School?”
He answered it with a video that began with images of dilapidated buildings boarded up, falling in and covered with graffiti. The scene evolved to one showing people cleaning up and hauling off debris from the forsaken neighborhoods.
As the visual narrative changed to one of hope, showing houses of worship and cleaned-up streets, a little child called out, “That’s our church.”
Hamright gave an overview of the extended day care program, which relies on nearly 90 adults providing enrichment for 518 students in the three schools. Courses provide academic support, fitness opportunities and exposure to technology. The students are given a chance to learn about rhythm, electronic music, drones, the Caribbean, Hispanic countries and culture, healthy cooking, cosmetology, farming, robotics, embroidery and yoga.
Hamright told the audience that of all the courses, including the technology-laden courses, the students at Clinton overwhelming chose reading. The kids wanted to improve this basic skill.
“Did y’all hear me?” he asked. “Your babies chose reading.”
Funding partners at event
After students demonstrated their video, music and drone-flying skills, Melissa P. Thornton, vice president of corporate communications at INSP Network, spoke.
“I work in the TV network business,” she said. “If you learn these skills, which we use every day, you can work in the entertainment field.”
INSP is a funding partner of Promise Neighborhood.
“We are happy to be a part of this — a hope and future for you. We are happy to move this along in Lancaster,” she said. “A high tide raises all boats and uplifting and celebrating our children helps us all. Lancaster County is getting better because of Promise Neighborhood.”
Lancaster County Partners for Youth Director Sharon Novinger summed up the night.
“What an incredibly energetic night of students enthusiastically showing what they’ve been learning in the enrichment micro-courses from drone flying to healthy cooking to research and dancing, plus many other subjects in between,” she said. “Parents, teachers, staff and students were all proud of the student presentations, and rightly so.”
Scholarly presentations
Three high school students gave detailed presentations that included statistics, photos and a PowerPoint slide show.
Ninth-graders Kelussua Talford and Nylah Mable addressed hunger in the county and 11th-grader Alana Fennel presented a slide show on crime in Lancaster. The students were poised, relaxed and comfortable during their time on stage. When they made a mistake, they laughed it off and pushed through.
Lancaster High School site coordinator Charisse Witherspoon said the students worked hard and she is very proud of them.
“The students were nervous and weren’t really sure how they were going to be received, but they pushed through and gave it their best,” she said. “I was very proud of what we created here and hope the younger students see that we actually dig deeper at the high school level.”
She said the students enjoyed themselves and are looking forward to next year’s showcase.
Dancing on stage
Clinton and A.R. Rucker filled the stage with dancers.
One of the most moving moments of the night was when Clinton third-grader Markayla Barrett danced solo to the song “I Can Only Imagine.”
Markayla’s mother, Verla Barrett, said her daughter is typically shy and withdrawn, but she has seen her coming out of her shell over the past six months.
“I am very happy and very pleased with extended day care,” she said. “I see a lot of difference in Markayla. Her grades have come up, too.”
Brittany Goodrich, mother of 6-year-old dancer Isabella Davis, expressed gratitude that her little girl gets to dance.
“I always wished she could take dance class, but it is too expensive,” she said.
After-school program staffer Annie Waiters was beaming with pride after the dance routines.
“The children deserved to be in the spotlight, and the showcase was the best way to allow others to see what we know our children are capable of,” she said. “These children truly believe that they can be future dancers and so do I.”
Waiters said one of the best parts of the night was seeing the parents cheer their tiny dancers on.
Clinton Elementary site coordinator Regina Hagwood said the long days were worth it and it was a blessing to “work with these awesome kids.”
“The students showed us what spending quality time with a group of untrained students can produce,” she added.
Chibitronics
In the entryway to the auditorium, several classes had display tables for their courses.
Clinton fourth-grader Antwan Carelock stood next to his project — part electricity and part art. The class, taught by music teacher Nancy Noel, is called Chibitronics and blends circuits and code with arts and crafts.
Carelock had drawn a heart as part of his illustration. He made the heart light up by pressing on it.
“They did it all with fabric tape, LED lights and watch batteries,” Noel said. “It’s been a lot of fun teaching this class.”
Gratitude
Closing comments were made by A.R. Rucker seventh-grader Abigail Benderson. She addressed the Promise Neighborhood staff directly.
“If not in this program, I don’t know what I would be doing — probably watching TV,” she said. “Now I do things I never thought I would. I want to thank Lancaster Promise Neighborhood for sponsoring us and providing everything we need and along the way we have had so much fun. Thank you again.”
LPN Director Sh’Kur Francis thanked everyone at the close and stressed the children on the stage belong to the community.
“They belong to all of us,” he said. “And I want to make sure we treat them well and we raise them well.”
Lancaster Promise Neighborhood
Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is a federally funded five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education. It is the first Promise Neighborhood program to be funded by the USDOE in South Carolina. Its mission is to “do whatever it takes with the community to ensure every child who lives in the zone has the chance for success.”
The zone is 6.2 square miles of focus and is composed of the poorest neighborhoods in all of South Carolina. The Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is strategically focused to support Clinton Elementary, A.R. Rucker Middle and Lancaster High schools’ parents and students.
For more information, visit www.lpnsc.org and follow on all social media platforms.