Group after group of USC Lancaster students presented their analysis of the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood foundational documents April 24.
The 17 students, divided into four groups, were all in Dr. Amy Gerald’s business writing course.
“I wanted the students to use project-based learning in this project, while looking at LPN’s foundational documents,” Gerald said.
Project-based learning is using methods and information the students learned in the business writing course on a real-life event or issue.
Each group’s task was to break down a 123-page document to a one- to two-page executive summary.
The groups also had to take the first 25 pages and revise them into a business writing format.
USCL student Quinton Huntley took the lead on the executive summary for his group.
USCL student Caroline Bailey revised the first five pages of the document.
“Our project was to critique what these guys did,” Huntley said. “And when they are doing this for millions of dollars, it creates a tightrope to walk on because we don’t want to offend them, but you want to get your point across.”
The students worked for over a month – most of the time outside the classroom – to prepare for presentation day, a day that Gerald called “extraordinary.”
The students made their presentations in USCL’s James Bradley Arts and Science Building.
LPN Director Sh’Kur Francis and one his staff members came to watch the students present, along with LPN board members and USCL administrators.
Each group presented its executive summary and the process it used to decide what to put in its summary.
“I peeked a couple times at the LPN staff,” Gerald said. “I was pleased when I saw heads nodding and their engagement on the students presenting.”
In attendance was Dianne Evans, a retired USCL professor emeritus of psychology and former Partners for Youth trustee. Partners for Youth is the fiscal agent that helps secure funding for the LPN.
“I was impressed with the student’s high positive energy,” Evans said. “I’m excited about the energy created from this project. I love seeing people working with others for the greater of everyone.”
After the student presentations, Francis took the stage.
“Sh’kur was so charismatic when speaking to the students,” Gerald said.
Once Francis finished speaking, the students asked questions and wanted to hear more from him.
“Listening to Mr. Francis speak was very eye-opening for a person from Lancaster,” Bailey said.
She then signed up for LPN’s June 10 volunteer day.
“I thanked Dr. Gerald for giving us this project,” Bailey said. “Working with the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood made me proud to be from Lancaster.”