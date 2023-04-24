One Race One Blood: A night with Ken Ham, founder of The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, is 6 p.m. April 27 at Second Baptist Church, 1426 Great Falls Highway, Lancaster. Presented by Nutramax Laboratories. Limited spots available. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/one-race-one-blood-with-ken-ham-tickets-525708366877. Attendees will be entered to win a trip to The Ark Encounter and Creation Museum.

Yard sale: 8 a.m. April 29 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 508 N. French St., Lancaster. For details, call 803-285-6744.

