The following report is from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office:
Between June 4 and 10, someone stole a silver 2001 Dodge Ram 2500 from the 1800 block of Logan Terry Road in Lancaster. The vehicle was valued at $5,000.
— Compiled by Mac Banks