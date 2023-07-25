INDIAN LAND — Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church held its annual ice cream social on Sunday, July 23. Besides ice cream, the popular event featured many activities, including custom T-shirt and fire hat giveaways, a bubble station, basketball and photo booth.
The event was highlighted by the Indian Land Fire Department, which gave full tours of a fire engine and had the interest of all the church’s young children.
“We enjoy interacting with the children. It’s our opportunity to engage with the youth and showcase the fire service,” said Indian Land Fire Chief Chris Miller. “The youth are our future and being able to have the opportunity to reach them while they are still deciding what they want to be when they grow up is a win-win for us.”
In addition to highlighting the fire department, the ice cream social aimed to engage the community. Attendees consisted of both church members and other local residents who were overjoyed to spend a hot summer day eating ice cream and spending time with their neighbors.
“It seemed like everyone enjoyed the ice cream social, and it was a great opportunity for fellowship with other parishioners,” said church member Stephen Peck. “Besides the ice cream, the kids seemed to love climbing around the firetruck.”
As a parish of the Catholic Diocese of Charleston, Our Lady of Grace seeks to know and share God’s Word, live as a community of Christian disciples, devoutly celebrate the Holy Mass and other sacraments, provide a prayerful environment for all people, and serve the poor and those in need in Christ’s name.
Our Lady of Grace is at 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster. Our Lady of Grace serves as a house of worship, but also uses its resources to create local partnerships within Lancaster County with the goal of improving the local community. Learn more at Gracewepray.org or follow Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church — Indian Land, SC on Facebook.