Costco is officially coming to the Panhandle and with it the possibility of more traffic as well.
The retail giant passed third and final reading to rezone 28 acres of land for it in Indian Land during Lancaster County Council's meeting Monday, July 17.
The vote was 4-2, with Indian Land and Van Wyck representatives Jose Luis and Terry Graham voting against the project. The main reason they voted against it was because of possible traffic issues the 100,000-square-foot store could cause.
“We do not have the infrastructure to deal with this,” Luis said. “This is going to be a huge problem and we don’t even have an approved TIA.”
Luis complained that the traffic impact analysis (TIA) isn’t completed yet, but estimations of the traffic impact could mean thousands of cars pouring onto Charlotte Highway.
The Costco is slated to be at 8918 Charlotte Highway.
“It seems backwards to approve it and we don’t know the completion of the traffic analysis yet,” Graham said. “We should have all the information first.”
Planners for The Exchange, the development where Costco will be located, say that during peak weekday hours – roughly from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – there could be 550 trips an hour into the area where the store would be located. On Saturdays, there could be 766 trips during those peak hours. Add the apartment complex in The Exchange, and that number could increase.
“That is a massive amount and that is just for one development,” Luis said.
Luis said he expects people from south Charlotte to drive down to the Indian Land Costco because that location would be closer than the one in central and northern Charlotte.
At one point in the meeting, Luis made a motion to postpone third reading and final approval until the TIA is finalized. That motion ended in a 3-3 tie vote, with Graham, Luis and Indian Land representative Brian Carnes voting in favor of waiting. Councilmen Steve Harper, Billy Mosteller and Allen Blackmon were not in favor of postponing third reading. Councilwoman Charlene McGriff was absent.
After that motion failed, the motion to pass third reading was held and passed.
The Indian Land Costco is projected to open in 2025.