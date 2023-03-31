LANSPTS-04-01-23 IL TENNIS Zachary Bandel

Indian Land High's Zachary Bandel returns a shot for the Warriors during a match against the York Cougars on Tuesday, March 28.

 Mac Banks

The Indian Land High School boys tennis team improved to 5-0 in Region 3-4A matches with a 6-0 wins over both the York Cougars and Northwestern Trojans.

Against York Comprehensive High School, Indian Land didn’t have much trouble as only one singles match went to a third-set tiebreaker in the Tuesday, March 28, match.

