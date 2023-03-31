The Indian Land High School boys tennis team improved to 5-0 in Region 3-4A matches with a 6-0 wins over both the York Cougars and Northwestern Trojans.
Against York Comprehensive High School, Indian Land didn’t have much trouble as only one singles match went to a third-set tiebreaker in the Tuesday, March 28, match.
Senior and No. 1 player Zachary Bandel won in straight sets, 6-2, 7-6, and Daniel Tishankov won at No. 2 singles, 6-1, 6-2.
Indian Land’s Daniel Neicuilescu won at No. 3 singles, 6-1, 6-1; while No. 4 singles Dallas Taylor went to a third-set tiebreaker before prevailing, 6-0, 0-6, 10-8.
At No. 5 singles Ashrith Gentela won, 6-4, 6-0, for Indian Land to close out singles play.
In doubles play, Nicholas Pylypiw and Ethan Le won for the Warriors, 7-5, 6-3.
Against Northwestern High, Bandel won, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1 singles and Neicuilescu bumped up to No. 2 singles to pick up a 6-2, 6-1 win. Gentela won, 6-0, 6-1, at No. 3 singles and Pylypiw moved from doubles to No. 4 singles getting the same results in a 6-1, 6-1 win.
At No. 5 singles for the Warriors, Yash Mehra picked up the straight set win at 6-0, 6-0. And in the only doubles match, Xavier Brunet and Grayson Preddy won, 6-0, 6-0.
Indian Land returns to action after spring break hosting Nation Ford High School on April 10.