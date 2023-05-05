Baseball
Buford: Buford High School will look to stay alive in the 2A Lower State baseball playoffs on Saturday, May 6.
The Jackets, ranked No. 10 in 2A and the Region V-2A regular-season runner-up, dropped an 11-1 loss to top-rated Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant on Thursday, May 4.
Gavin Lowery led the Jackets with a hit and an RBI. Brody Sanders had a hit and two walks. Eli Sistare supplied a hit, run and stolen base. Brayden Morgan and Will Rape each added a hit.
Kobe Adams, who went three innings, took the loss. He allowed seven runs, all earned, on six hits and three walks. He struck out two.
Buford faces Barnwell High School in an elimination game Saturday.
Host Buford rolled to an 11-5 win over Barnwell in the District 7 playoffs on Tuesday, May 2.
Buford led 7-2 after two innings on the way to the six-run win.
Sistare worked five innings for the win, striking out five. He allowed three hits, five runs, three earned runs and two walks. He backed his cause with two hits, a walk and an RBI.
Shane Stacks led the Jackets with three hits, including a double, an RBI, two stolen bases and a run scored.
Adam Wright supplied two hits, including a double, with three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored. Tanner Sellers had two hits, including a double, two RBIs and was hit by a pitch.
Indian Land: Indian Land High School dropped a 10-3 road loss to North Augusta High School in the 4A Upper State playoffs Wednesday, May 3.
The loss sent 20-7 Indian Land to face Region III-4A rival Northwestern High in an elimination game Friday, May 5, at the Warriors’ field.
Indian Land, during regular-season play, defeated Northwestern three times, including two home wins.
In the loss to North Augusta, Johnny Compton led the Warriors with two hits and scored a run. Carter Barrett had a double, RBI and scored a run. Conner Wallace had a double and RBI.
Indian Land opened the 4A playoffs with a 10-3 home win over Eastside High of Taylors on Monday, May 1.
Lancaster: May River High School of Bluffton eliminated Lancaster from the 4A Lower State baseball playoffs, taking a 7-3 win over the Bruins on Wednesday, May 3.
Lancaster, which finished 10-17, opened the playoffs with a 5-3 road loss to Lugoff-Elgin High on Monday.
May River led 7-0 after three innings on the way to the four-run win Wednesday in Bluffton.
Landon Carter led Lancaster with a double. Parker McGee had a hit, scored a run and was hit by a pitch.
Jeremy Dawkins supplied a hit, run and a walk. Jaden Young rapped a hit and scored a run. Carter Cox had two RBIs and Jalen McGriff drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Tony Shannon, in 5.2 innings, took the loss. He allowed seven runs, five earned, five hits and three walks. He fanned five. McGee went a third of an inning and gave up a hit.
Softball
Indian Land: Indian Land was eliminated from the playoffs at home losing to Airport High School, 5-4, on Thursday, May 4. Despite outhitting Airport 11-5, the Lady Warriors made five errors in the game. Olivia Miller, Amelia White and Kiersten Nelson each had two hits and Nelson led with two RBIs.
Indian Land lost to Riverside, 10-5, to open the 4A softball playoffs on Tuesday, May 2. The Warriors made seven errors in the game despite getting 10 hits.
Andrew Jackson: The Lady Vols lost, 7-5, in the first round of their softball playoffs to Marion High on Wednesday, May 3. They will play Lake Marion in an elimination game Friday, May 5.
Buford: The Buford softball team shutout Wade Hampton, 17-0, to open the playoffs Tuesday, May 2. Laney Allen and Caroline Plyler combined for a three-inning no-hitter in the win. Plyler also went 2-2 with two RBIs. Riley McManus and McKenzie Sherrill each had three RBIs in the win as well.
Lancaster: The Lady Bruins softball team lost a slugfest, 17-16, to Greer in the first round of the district playoffs Tuesday, May 2. The two teams combined for 32 hits and 13 errors in the game. Camryn Cauthen drove in five runs on three hits, as Mckenzie Whitener and Briana Cataldo also had three hits in the loss.
Lancaster bounced back to win another road game, 8-5, over South Aiken High on Wednesday. Morgan Duley and Ny’Onesti Witherspoon each had two hits to lead the Lady Bruins.
Lancaster will travel to Midland Valley in Aiken County to play another elimination game Saturday, May 6.
Soccer
Indian Land: The Indian Land High girls team had a bye in the first round of the 4A state playoffs and hosted Airport High on Thursday, May 4, in the second round. Indian Land won, 4-0, and will play Saturday, May 6, in the third round at home against Wade Hampton.
The Indian Land boys team lost, 1-0, to North Augusta on the road in the second round of the 4A playoffs. The Warriors end their season with a 17-6-1 record overall.
Buford: The Buford High School Lady Jackets opened the 2A Lower State girls soccer playoffs with a 5-1 win over Marion High School at Jackets Stadium on Tuesday, May 2.
The Buford girls led 3-0 at the half on the way to the win.
McKenzie Bundy led the Lady Jackets with two goals. Hannah Belk tallied a goal and an assist. Hannah Davis and Kendall Bohn each added a goal.
Caeden Deese had two assists and Reese Sutton added an assist.
Liza Faulkenberry had two saves in goal and Kaitlyn Sanders posted five saves.
Buford saw its season end with an 8-0 road loss to Academic Magnet in the second round of the playoffs on Thursday, May 4.